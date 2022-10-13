Shooting in Central Point leads to murder charges

Posted by Derek Strom October 13, 2022

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– A suspect is in jail on murder charges after a shooting in Central Point last night.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Police said the suspect, Thomas Anthony Murphy II, attempted to elude police after a traffic stop.

He was taken into custody after Ashland Police deployed a spike strip on I-5.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Murphy shot the victim multiple times near the Denman Wildlife Area in Central Point.

He’s now charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second degree attempted murder, among others.

JCSO’s Aaron Lewis said, “An Ashland Police officer was able to lay a spike strip down and disable the vehicle at around mile marker 13.5 on I-5 and the suspect was taken into custody.”

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene by the Sheriff’s Office.

A firearm was also found in the suspects vehicle according to JCSO.

The Sheriff’s Office is waiting on the results of an autopsy that was performed on the victim this afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating the case.

Derek Strom
