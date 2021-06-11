Shooting in Grants Pass believed to be random

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police said they’re in the early stages of investigation after a shooting incident in Grants Pass.
At about 9:43 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, there was a report of multiple shots fired from a vehicle leaving an address in the 2100 block of Northwest Hawthorne Avenue. The dark-colored sedan reportedly left the area northbound toward Vine Street. There were no injuries reported.
Grants Pass police said they searched the area with deputies from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office but they couldn’t find the suspect vehicle.
According to GPDPS, there’s no indication the shooting was a targeted attack and it appears to be random in nature.
Officers said they’re still investigating and working to follow up on any leads. Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Shali Marshall at 541-450-6260.