Shooting investigation at Fairview Park in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, ORE. — The Klamath County Major Crimes Team is on the scene of shooting investigation at Fairview Park in Klamath Falls.

It happened early Wednesday morning. The area has since been secured as detectives continue their investigation.

Details on the victims have not been released.

