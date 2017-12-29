Shooting under investigation in Harbor

HARBOR, Ore. – Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred at a self-storage facility in Harbor.
The Curry County Sheriff’s office said at about 8:08 p.m. on December 28, a 46-year-old Brookings man called 911 and said he had been shot multiple times. The incident reportedly occurred at Strahm’s Storage in Brookings.
According to the victim, he didn’t know who shot him. However, he was able to provide a description of the suspect.
Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police returned to the storage unit to investigate further. They found evidence that corroborated the victim’s story, but they could find a suspect.
Investigators don’t yet have an established motive for the shooting. At this point, they’re working to develop leads to help identify the suspect.
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO did not publicly release any description of the suspect.