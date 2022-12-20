Shooting near Central Point under investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A shooting that happened between Gold Hill and Central Point is under investigation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place around 11:22 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Foley Lane and Old Stage Road.

As of Monday morning, there was no one in custody, but all parties involved were reportedly cooperating with investigators.

According to JCSO, the victim is in stable condition at a local hospital.

No further information was provided by the sheriff’s office.