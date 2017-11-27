Shooting near Hornbrook under investigation

HORNBROOK, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating after a man was shot in the Hornbrook area.
Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the 39-year-old victim was driving in a vehicle with a friend in the Klamath River Country Estates area of Siskiyou County at about 4:00 Monday morning.
The man told police he stopped and got out of his vehicle near a fenced property. That’s when several men, one of whom was armed with a rifle, emerged from the property and confronted the victim.
The victim told investigators the armed man pointed his rifle at him at close range. The victim tried pushing the muzzle-end of the barrel away when the gun went off. A round struck the victim in the foot.
Contradictory evidence has led investigators to withhold more details about the shooting, including the names of those involved. The victim still isn’t sure exactly where the shooting occurred, but deputies have it narrowed down to three locations.
The sheriff’s office added the victim admitted to smoking marijuana throughout the night before the shooting, including when he was confronted and shot.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “This case illustrates the dangers associated with traveling and loitering at night in unfamiliar neighborhood areas that are populated by residents, some of whom have been plagued by recent thefts, burglaries, and other crime activity. The admitted use of marijuana by the victim did not help the situation. This confrontation could have been much more serious and it is important that we talk to the other involved persons present at the time of the shooting incident. Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”