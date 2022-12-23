Shooting reported at Kurdish cultural center in Paris

PARIS, France (NBC) – A shooting at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris Friday left three people dead and three others wounded.

French authorities said that a 69-year-old suspect was wounded and arrested.

The reason for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.

The Paris prosecutor’s office opened a murder investigation and was working to confirm the identity of the suspect.

Police cordoned off the area in the 10th Arrondissement of the French capital, on a busy street with shops and restaurants near the Gare de l’Est train station.

The shooting came at a time when Paris is bustling with activity before the Christmas weekend.

One of the three people who were wounded is in critical condition.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are in contact with investigators but haven’t indicated any sign of a terrorist motive at this stage.