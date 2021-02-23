Shooting reported at Roseburg motel

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Several people were hospitalized after a reported shooting at a Roseburg motel.
Just before 3:00 p.m. on Monday, February 22, 9-1-1 dispatchers started getting reports of a shooting that happened at a motel in the 1000 block of Northeast Stevens Street, according to Roseburg police.
After officers got to the motel, several people were taken to the hospital. Their names and conditions are being kept confidential for now.
As of Monday evening, investigators were still at the hotel gathering evidence and conducting interviews.
Roseburg police said there is no ongoing danger to the public.
No further information was released by investigators at the time this article was published.