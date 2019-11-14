Shooting reported at Southern California high school

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – Authorities are searching for the gunman who opened fire inside a Southern California high school Thursday morning.
Classes had not yet started at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita when the first shots rang out.
The gunman got away and police are actively looking for him. The Los Angeles County Sheriff says the suspect is believed to be a student at the school. He’s described as “male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location.”
Saugus high school was put on lockdown during the “active shooter situation” and anyone near Saugus High School was advised to lock their doors and stay inside, law enforcement said.
At about 8:45 a.m. the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff said there were approximately five victims being treated.
Other nearby schools were also locked down.
