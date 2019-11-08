Shooting, stabbing suspect on the run for nearly a month faces judge

MEDFORD, Ore. — The suspect in a shooting and stabbing case in Josephine County was brought back to Oregon to face a judge on Thursday.
Kyle Handing was taken into custody last month in East Chicago, Indiana. Police say the 19-year-old attacked two people in Wilderville on September 30th on highway 199 at Fish Hatchery Road.
Police say Handing critically injured two victims: a man and a woman. He then fled the scene and was discovered in East Chicago, Indiana nearly a month later.
Handing is charged with two counts of attempted murder with a firearm, two counts of assault with a firearm, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
He didn’t say much in court on Thursday, but the Josephine County District Attorney’s Office said one of his alleged victims was shot and stabbed multiple times.
The D.A.’s Office says the other victim didn’t want Handing to be released from jail because he can “do what he did to me to anyone.”
The state asked the judge to set his bail at $500,000 per victim; the judge agreed.
Handing will be back in court next month.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.