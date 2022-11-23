Shooting suspect arrested in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested for allegedly firing a gun during an argument in Grants Pass.

Police said at about 11:00 Tuesday morning, 22-year-old Seth Fox of Cave Junction was at an address in the 1900 block of Southeast Portola Drive demanding the return of a vehicle he sold.

According to the Grants Pass Police Department, Fox was armed with a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Nearby schools were secured and the neighborhood was temporarily closed while evidence was collected, GPPD said.

There were no reported injuries.

Fox was later found in Grants Pass and lodged in the Josephine County Jail for one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

“The Grants Pass Police Department would like to thank the citizens inconvenienced by the temporary road closure for their patience, as well as those who helped with the investigation,” officers said. “This investigation is ongoing, and anyone having information is asked to contact the Grants Pass Police Department at 541-450-6260 and reference case #22-51071.”