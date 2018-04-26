Shooting under investigation in Merlin

MERLIN, Ore. – Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man in serious condition.
According to Oregon State Police, at about 9:15 p.m. on April 25 troopers were sent to the 9700 block of Monument Drive in Merlin to investigate a reported shooting.
When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The man was taken to the Rogue Regional Medical Center where he remains in the hospital’s intensive care unit in serious condition.
Detectives said they were able to identify the shooter after an investigation. The shooter was detained and is continuing to cooperate with the authorities.
OSP said no charges or arrests have been made at this time.