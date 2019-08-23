Shooting under investigation in Wolf Creek

WOLF CREEK, Ore. – A person was injured in a shooting in Josephine County.
According to Oregon State Police, the shooting happened on August 22 at about 9:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lower Wolf Creek Road in Wolf Creek.
The 41-year-old man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He lived at the home where the incident occurred.
OSP said they’re still trying to follow up on leads, but so far, nobody is in custody.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 1-800-441-2068.