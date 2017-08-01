Shop fire kills two dogs outside Grants Pass

Josephine County, Ore. – Two dogs were killed in a fire believed to be caused by welding equipment inside a Josephine County shop.
Firefighters said they responded to a structure fire in the 3500 block of Upper River Road, just outside Grants Pass.
When crews arrived they found a shop fully engulfed in flames behind a home.
The flames had spread to the home’s attic as fire advanced through nearby brush and blackberries.
Firefighters said they quickly contained the fire, limiting the spread to wildland.
Nobody was injured, but two dogs died in the fire.
Rural Metro Fire said the cause is believed to be from welding equipment located inside the shop.
“Welding ‘indoors’ is not a prohibited activity, but does come with personal responsibility to do so safely,” firefighters said following the incident.