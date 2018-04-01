Shopping cart ordinance takes effect today

MEDFORD, Ore.– Beginning today, Medford’s shopping cart ordinance is in effect and police will now be enforcing the new law.
Over the last two weeks police have been rounding up carts as a courtesy to businesses. Now though, if people take carts off store property for personal use, they will be charged with theft.
“It could affect somebody who does put their personal belongings there,” said Deputy Chief Scott Clauson, Medford Police Department. “But if a store manager wants the cart back, we have to take additional steps to protect that property.”
Businesses will now be notified if police find shopping carts. Any business that fails to retrieve it’s carts within seven days will face a penalty.