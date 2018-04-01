Home
Shopping cart ordinance takes effect today

Shopping cart ordinance takes effect today

Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore.– Beginning today, Medford’s shopping cart ordinance is in effect and police will now be enforcing the new law.

Over the last two weeks police have been rounding up carts as a courtesy to businesses. Now though, if people take carts off store property for personal use, they will be charged with theft.

“It could affect somebody who does put their personal belongings there,” said Deputy Chief Scott Clauson, Medford Police Department. “But if a store manager wants the cart back, we have to take additional steps to protect that property.”

Businesses will now be notified if police find shopping carts. Any business that fails to retrieve it’s carts within seven days will face a penalty.

Miles Furuichi

NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.

Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics