Shopping local on Small Business Saturday

Ashland, Ore.–If you aren’t a fan of the crowds at big box stores this weekend, businesses in small towns across Southern Oregon and Northern California are hoping you’re celebrating Small Business Saturday.
Local businesses in Ashland were offering extended hours, discounts and giveaways today. Their hope is to attract more people to shop locally and support small businesses while also helping you find presents for the holidays.
For the business owners – its a very important date.
“As small business people we really have our feet on the ground,” said Pam Hammond, co-owner of Paddington Station. “We understand what our customers need and we are invested in our community. We live here, our employees all work here and the money that is spent here stays in our community.”
Many other local stores will also be extending their hours tonight if you want to get a jump on the holiday shopping.