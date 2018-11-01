Shortage of legal marijuana in Canada

NEWFOUNDLAND, Canada (CTV/CNN) – Only two weeks after marijuana became legal in Canada, there’s no more pot to sell.
Canada became the world’s largest national marketplace for recreational marijuana on October 17th when it became legal.
The first couple of weeks since legalization, there was a shortage in supply. Not because the country cannot produce enough cannabis products, but because licensing them has been slow.
The federal government, however, is taking steps to speed up the process.
It has hired 300 additional staff members to speed things up for producers to increase supply.