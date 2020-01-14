Home
Shots fired at a Phoenix home early this morning

Shots fired at a Phoenix home early this morning

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

PHOENIX, Ore. — According to Phoenix Police, around 2:18 Tuesday morning, they got a call about a man who was shot at home on the 500 block of North Rose St. in Phoenix.

Lieutenant Jeff Price says a group of people were having a party at the home with alcohol involved.

When they arrived, the suspect was not responding to commands and would not come out of the home. Phoenix PD called in K9 to help as well as other tactical teams. She was eventually taken into custody.

Phoenix PD was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriffs Office, Talent Police and Oregon State Police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it’s possible the shooting was an accident but say they are still investigating.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »