Shots fired at Medford business

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are trying to determine who shot a gun at a local business early Tuesday morning.
The Medford Police Department said at about 1:30 a.m. on April 24, they received reports of shots fire in several locations along Biddle Road.
According to a witness, a passenger in a vehicle was seen shooting a handgun toward Kelly’s Automotive. Nobody was inside the closed building, but a bullet did cause damage. MPD didn’t specify the nature or extent of the damage.
The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Biddle Road as the passenger reportedly shot at the business.
MPD said they believe the same vehicle, described as an older two-toned Subaru Forester, was involved with other reports of shots fired around the Medford Center and Royal Avenue during roughly the same time-frame.
Anyone with further information about this case is urged to call MPD at 541-774-2250.