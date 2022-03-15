Shots fired during Siskiyou County break-in, police say

YREKA, Calif. – A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a Northern California home and negligently shooting a gun.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said at about 5:00 p.m. Saturday, 36-year-old Robert Hans Werder called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers he forced his way into a residence in the 4500 block of Greenhorn Road and armed himself because people were trying to kill him. He also stated he took methamphetamine earlier in the day.

When responding, deputies called Werder and tried to get him to surrender unarmed.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they heard numerous gunshots coming from the area of the residence.

Werder was soon seen walking away from the home holding a gun.

At that point, a pair of SCSO sergeants were able to safely apprehend Werder without further incident.

The people who lived at the home were not there at the time.

During a related search, deputies found two firearms, ammunition, and other property that was taken from the home during the burglary.

Werder received numerous felony charges including burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also charged with misdemeanor vandalism, negligent discharge of a firearm, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office took the opportunity to remind residents to make sure they secure their property when leaving it unattended and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.