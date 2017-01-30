Home
Shots fired in Medford home

Medford, Ore., — Police are investigating, after several shots were fired in a Medford neighborhood last night.

Police responded to a call around 11:30 Saturday night on the 100 block of Cottage Street in Medford.

Police say a gun was pulled during a disturbance, and the suspect fired several rounds.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male.

Detectives are still investigating.

