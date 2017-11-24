Shots fired Thanksgiving night; White City man arrested

White City, Ore. — A 34-year-old Central Point man is in jail on charges related to a report of gunshots in a White City residential area on Thanksgiving night.
Jaime Dilton Dannery Merlos, of the 9900-block of Blackwell Road, was arrested Friday and charged with the following crimes: unlawful use of a weapon, second degree disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering another person, and driving while suspended.
At around 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Terr-Mont Street near Castle Circle. Witnesses reported seeing a man in a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado pickup leaving the area, after shooting a rifle into the air.
Witnesses reported seeing and hearing fireworks discharged around the White City area, leading some neighbors to be confused or unaware of the shots fired.
Friday morning, a deputy patrolling White City stopped a blue 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The driver, Merlos, was arrested for criminal driving while suspended. Subsequent investigation led deputies to identify Merlos as the suspect in the previous night’s shooting. Deputies obtained a search warrant and recovered a semi-automatic rifle from inside his vehicle.
Deputies would like to hear from residents who may find damage from bullets. According to JCSO, the incident does not appear to be gang-related or retaliatory following recent shootings in Medford and Central Point.
The investigation is ongoing, if you have any information about the incident can call the JCSO Tip Line at 541-774-8333.