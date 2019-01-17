Shutdown impasse continues

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says unless the government shutdown ends soon, President Trump should re-schedule his State of the Union address.
Speaker Pelosi sent the president a letter urging Mr. Trump to either send his speech in writing or wait until after the shutdown is over.
“This requires hundreds of people working on the logistics and security, most of these people are either furloughed or victims
of the president’s shutdown,” Pelosi said.
Pelosi says she’s not disinviting the president, but rather pointing out security concerns.
Meanwhile, the economy is taking a hit. The president’s own experts estimate the gross domestic product is dropping by .13 percent each week of the shutdown as thousands of federal workers continue to struggle.
