Shutdown threat looms once again

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Congress is making progress on a budget, but it is not clear if they can get it done by Thursday’s deadline.
President Trump says if not, he is happy to let the government shut down.
“Let’s have a shutdown, we’ll do a shutdown. It’s worth it for our country, I’d love to see shutdown if we don’t get it taken care of,” Mr. Trump said Tuesday.
Senate leaders have struck a budget deal, but the House vote is still up in the air. Any deal would still need President Trump’s approval.
“There seems to be a lot of energy to find common ground. So we’re back in the ballgame now,” said South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.
The six-week budget the House approved includes new defense spending that is not expected to pass the Senate, and they are deadlocked on immigration, protecting Dreamers but not their families.
