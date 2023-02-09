Shuttle service returns to Mt. Ashland Ski Area

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Mt. Ashland Ski Area found a way to shuttle skiers to the slopes this season.

Early last month, Mt. Ashland announced the buses that normally bring skiers from the valley to the ski area wouldn’t be running.

“This season was a combination of challenges for the shuttle,” Mt. Ashland said at the time. “We have two aging buses, both of which have frequent mechanical issues, and our operations team determined they were not a safe and reliable option. In addition, we were not able to find drivers to employ that could work part-time, had Commercial Drivers License, and comfortable driving in mountain snow conditions.”

The ski area said they started working groups to find an alternative that’s safe, reliable, and sustainable. And now, over a month later, it appears they’ve found a solution.

On February 9, Mt. Ashland revealed they’ve partnered with Ashland Mountain Adventures to reintroduce transportation to the ski area this season.

Two ten-passenger shuttle vans will run weekends and President’s day through March 26.

Since space is limited, reservations are required. Seats won’t be sold in person on the day of the trip and they must be purchased before 4:30 p.m. on the day of your trip.

For more information or to reserve your spot, visit http://www.mtashland.com/shuttle.