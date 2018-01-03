Sierra snow amounts 21% of average

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) – The statewide snowpack, which supplies nearly two-thirds of California’s water supply in a good year, sits at just 21 percent of average for this time of year. But, water managers say it’s too early to worry about drought.
Frank Gehrke with the California Department of Water Resources said, “Still a lot of winter left, January and February and even into March are frequently very productive and in fact in last year where we ended up with such a record season we really got started in January and February with the atmospheric rivers that are critical to California’s water supply.”
Meanwhile, reservoirs show above average levels, even after a dry December.
California traditionally receives about half of its annual precipitation during the months of December, January and February.
While rain is on the horizon, forecasters say the system is not expected to bring much snow with it.