Simone Biles’ brother arrested in triple murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKYC) – The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been arrested in connection with a triple homicide in Ohio that took place eight months ago.

Tevin Biles-Thomas was taken into custody in Georgia

He is facing murder, manslaughter, and other charges, in connection to a murder that took place on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities say a party was taking place inside an apartment when a group of people showed up uninvited.

That led to an altercation and shots were fired leaving three people dead.

Police say they believe Biles-Thomas was the shooter.

Biles-Thomas is behind bars in Georgia. It is not clear when he will be extradited to Ohio.

