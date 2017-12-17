‘Sing-Along’ celebrates 20 years since reopening

Medford, Ore.– The Craterian Theater celebrated the 20th anniversary of its reopening today with a free sing-along.
A Sing-Along Messiah had hundreds of people in attendance this afternoon. Everyone was encouraged to sing their hearts out as participants enjoyed more than 45 different pieces.
Conductor Lynn Sjolrund made a return as well after conducting the first public performance of the reopening back in 1997.
“For us this is kind of the circle of life,” said Stephen McCandless, executive director of The Craterian Theater. “To have him come back here and to lead the audience as well as the performers on stage in the sing along.”
At least 1,000 programs have been hosted on the stage since it’s reopening. The Craterian Theater’s board hopes to continue providing performing arts for the public.