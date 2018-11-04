Single house fire sparks in O’Brien affecting two residents

O’BRIEN, Ore.– Illinois Valley Fire District crews responded to a call of a structure fire burning off of Redwood Highway a little before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
When crews arrived they found a house on the 33200 block just south of the O’Brien Store releasing heavy smoke from the roof. IVFD was able to contain the fire at the single-story house with slight to moderate damage made to it according to Ned Booth, public information officer for IVFD.
No one was injured in the fire and the two residents of the home made it out safely. On Sunday, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Red Cross also responded to the incident to provide resources to the residents.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.