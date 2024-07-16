Single vehicle crash in Curry County kills three

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Three people are dead following a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 just south of Sixes in Curry County.

According to OSP, a preliminary investigation shows a Ford F250 heading southbound drove off the highway, through a field, and ran into a tree before catching fire.

The driver identified as 36-year-old James Franklin Mickelson and two passengers, 20-year-old Joseph Frances Kurka and 35-year-old Dereck Eugene Stroop all died at the scene.

Mickelson and Kurka were from Sixes, Stroop was from Port Orford.

It is unclear why the vehicle left the roadway, however the crash is under investigation.

