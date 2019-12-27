Home
Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death by railroad tracks

YREKA, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Major Crimes Unit (MCU) is investigating a suspicious death near railroad tracks on Thursday.

The agency says around 9 Thursday morning it was called to a possible dead body lying near railroad tracks East of the Andesite Railroad Crossing.

The crossing is near Military Pass Road, 32 miles Southeast of Yreka.

Deputies say they found a deceased man by the tracks; the man is believed to live outside Sisikiyou County.

An autopsy will be scheduled in the coming days to determine the cause and manner of death, the agency says.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re urged to contact the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

