Siskiyou County announces COVID-19 vaccination clinic

SISKIYOU CO., — Siskiyou County Public Health announced a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday morning.

The Pfizer only vaccination clinic will be at the Siskiyou County Fairgrounds from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 18. Siskiyou County said this clinic will be for the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

Healthcare workers, individuals over 65, education and childcare workers, food and agriculture workers, emergency services and people 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions will be eligible to be vaccinated at this clinic.

Individuals must live or work in Siskiyou county.

Appointments are required. If eligible, you can go to the Siskiyou County Public Health COVID-19 webpage to schedule your appointment: https://www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/publichealth/page/covid-19-vaccine-information

If you are unable to schedule an appointment online, call (530) 841-2134.

