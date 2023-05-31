Siskiyou County asks Gov. Newsom to end drought emergency

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors recently asked Governor Gavin Newson to end the drought emergency in the county.

In a signed letter, the Board of Supervisors cited heavy snowpack and precipitation as a reason to end the drought emergency.

As of May, the Scott River Basin snowpack measured 168% of the average snowpack.

The letter says “while we are always mindful of drought conditions, when circumstances warrant, the county should not be under an emergency drought proclamation. This means that you (Gov. Newsom) should follow suit as you have done for many other counties and remove Siskiyou County from the emergency drought proclamation.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the abnormally wet winter will only continue to improve drought conditions across California.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.