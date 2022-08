SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Police in Northern California are trying to find a man who’s been “unaccounted for” since the McKinney Fire started on Friday, July 29.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is now reaching out to the public for help finding 80-year-old Stanley Mortensen.

Investigators provided no further details.

If you have any information about Mortensen’s whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 530-841-2900.