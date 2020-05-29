Siskiyou County investigators look for missing woman

GRENADA, Calif. – Investigators in Northern California are asking for help finding a woman who has been missing for over a year.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said 85-year-old Betty Jane Lobush lived with caregivers in the 6000 block of Siskiyou Avenue in the community of Grenada. She was last seen in May of 2019.
When the caregivers were questioned after Lobush was reported missing in July of 2019, they said the elderly woman traveled to Oregon and died on the trip. However, investigators said they couldn’t confirm the story, as no records of Lobush’s death could be found in Oregon or California.
According to SCSO, Lobush’s disappearance is “highly suspicious” and she’s considered endangered. Investigators said they’re looking into Social Security and California welfare transactions related to Lobush.
The sheriff’s office said, “Ms. Lobush is described as a white female adult, 5’ 5” tall, 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about Ms. Lobush’ s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Jeff Moser of the SCSO’s MCU at (530) 842-8361, or, SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”