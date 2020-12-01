Siskiyou County reports its 3rd coronavirus-related death

YREKA, Calif. – COVID-19 has claimed another life in Siskiyou County.
On Monday, November 30, Siskiyou County Public Health reported the latest death, which brings the total coronavirus-related deaths in the county to three.
Details about the person who died were not publicly reported by Siskiyou County.
“This is once again another tragic reminder that all Siskiyou County residents must take action to slow the spread of the virus by following all applicable guidance and recommendations from the Public Health Department,” officials said. “It is essential that the public practice preventative measures to protect themselves, their family and their community.”
So far, there have been 722 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Siskiyou County. 205 of those were considered “active.”
For more information and daily updates for Siskiyou County, visit https://www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/publichealth/page/covid-19-siskiyou-county