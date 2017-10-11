YREKA, Calif. — Residents along the Klamath river in Siskiyou county heard from representatives from the Klamath River Renewal Corporation and a representative from the Bureau of Reclamation.
Representatives of the removal project and Siskiyou County Supervisors held an informational hearing about the removal project.
Residents and supervisors are largely against the project and are concerned that they aren’t being listened to.
“And I don’t mean this in an offensive way, but I feel as though Siskiyou County is just talking to thin air,” addressed county supervisor Michael Kobseff.
Residents are worried that the dams removal would affect tribal burial grounds along the river, sediment being washed downstream, and seasonal flooding were concerns that residents brought to the project’s representatives.
“Nobody hears what we say and we want to be heard, we want to be listened to, we want to be taken seriously,” said one resident.
“And then we have to pay for it on our power bill, and we lose our property values. In what way is this a benefit to the people?” said another.
Members of the Yurouk tribe have previously voiced their support of dam removal, saying it would help the salmon population and other river wildlife.
The start of the dam removal project is scheduled for 2020