Siskiyou County school superintendent charged for failing to report child abuse

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A Northern California school district employee is facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly failing to report child abuse and neglect as required by law.

In California, school personnel, child care providers, doctors, police, and many other professionals are “mandated reporters.” They’re required to report child abuse to the authorities if they know about it. Failing to do so may result in criminal charges.

That’s reportedly the case with Teresa Healey from the Tulelake School District.

The Siskiyou County District Attorney announced Healey, listed as “Principal/Superintendent” on the school district’s website, allegedly failed to report allegations of child abuse from March 22, 2021, through April 9, 2021.

Prosecutors said she could face a maximum punishment of a $1,000 fine and six months in jail.

The D.A.’s office stated, “Anyone with information about suspected child abuse at Tulelake Lake High School, or reports made to Tulelake High School about child abuse or neglect that may have been improperly handled, should contact Doug Dahman of the Siskiyou BOI by calling (530) 842-8129. All calls will be confidential.”

Healey’s next court date is April 25, 2022.