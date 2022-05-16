Siskiyou County Sheriff asks for ‘state of emergency’ declaration due to black market marijuana

YREKA, Calif. – The sheriff of Siskiyou County is asking California’s governor to declare a state of emergency due to illegal marijuana cultivation.

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue said in the last few years, the number of non-permitted illegal grow sites in his county has exploded. Aerial footage indicates there are about 5,000 greenhouses and outdoor grows on federal and private property in Siskiyou County.

According to Sheriff LaRue, the exponential growth of black market cannabis operations is leading to a dramatic increase in homicides, property crimes, animal abuse, and other violent crimes in the community.

The sheriff also said the grow operations are triggering an environmental crisis because of increased pollution and wasteful groundwater extraction.

LaRue is calling for California Governor Gavin Newsome to declare a state of emergency and “acknowledge the rampant black market industry endangering our communities.”

He personally invited any state or federal representative to come “experience this disaster first-hand.”

You can read the sheriff’s entire statement HERE.