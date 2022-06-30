Siskiyou County sheriff comments on concealed carry permit data breach

YREKA, Calif. – The sheriff of Siskiyou County is speaking out after a data breach exposed the names, addresses, and license types of concealed carry permit holders in California.

The breach was made following the launch of the Justice Department’s online 2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal. It was discovered by investigators on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue stated, “This is a disappointing and grossly irresponsible breach of public trust and confidentiality. CCW holders have been put at risk due to the carelessness of the California Department of Justice. We expect an investigation that offers more than lip service and empty apologies to the law-abiding citizens of Siskiyou County who have been impacted by this negligence. I want the citizens of Siskiyou County to know the Sheriff’s Office is taking this breach very seriously and encourages everyone in this affected group to put a fraud alert on their credit, place a credit freeze on their credit, and continuously monitor their credit. If you believe your personal information has been used fraudulently, please contact our office.”

The Justice Department pulled the CCW dashboard down after it learned about the breach, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.