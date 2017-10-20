Siskiyou County Sheriff reflects on death of Modoc County deputy

ALTURAS, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement following the one year anniversary of the death of a Modoc County Sheriff’s deputy.
On October 19, 2016, Deputy Jack Hopkins was responding to a domestic disturbance call when he was shot and killed.
This Thursday, the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office held a short memorial and a moment of silence to remember him.
The sheriff’s office of neighboring Siskiyou County issued the following statement after the memorial, titled “On Duty Death of Deputy Jack Hopkins Remembered:
Families, friends, and work associates of Modoc County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputy Jack Hopkins gathered at the Little Shasta Cemetery to remember Jack on the one-year anniversary of his on-duty death, which tragically occurred on October 19, 2016. Although Deputy Hopkins was killed in Modoc County responding to a disturbance call, he was originally from Siskiyou County and an Yreka High School graduate. Another memorial ceremony was conducted in Alturas, CA and was attended by over 70 law enforcement personnel, first responders, and citizens.
A memorial service was held at the Yreka Golden Fairgrounds to honor the fallen hero, on November 5, 2016. Peace officers attended the memorial service from numerous law enforcement agencies from California, other states and nations. A number of elected officials from local, state, and the federal government also attended the memorial service. Over 2,000 attendees were present to honor Jack’s life and service to the law enforcement profession and to the citizens he faithfully and heroically served.
Deputy Hopkins was shot and killed while responding to a rural home after a report was received by MCSO that the suspect, Mr. Jack Lee Breiner, 47, of Alturas, caused a disturbance at his family’s small ranch parcel. Mr. Breiner shot and killed Deputy Hopkins as he was responding to the incident and a short time later attempted to murder Sheriff Mike Poindexter on a nearby county road as the sheriff was responding to the same incident by firing at the sheriff with a high-powered rifle from an elevated, position of advantage. Mr. Breiner and Sheriff Poindexter exchanged gunfire but the sheriff managed to wound Breiner and he was taken into custody by other law enforcement first responders. Mr. Breiner’s trial is pending. He has been charged with the willful, deliberate and premeditated murder for the death of Deputy Hopkins. Breiner has also been charged with the attempted murder of Sheriff Poindexter and he faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm by an ex-felon.
According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to offer our thoughts and prayers to Jack, the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office, and most importantly, to Jack’s family as we remember him and his heroic service to the law enforcement profession and the citizens he died to protect. I met with Mr. and Mrs. Hopkins (Lance and Carroll) this evening and they graciously presented a Deputy Hopkins Memorial Coin, a MCSO memorial uniform patch, and a picture of Jack in tribute to his life and service to our department. Thus far, during 2017, 106 peace officers in the United States have given their lives to protect others and to heroically stand for the ideals, values, and heroism that has characterized peace officers since the inception of our nation. This is also a good time to reflect on the 15 peace officers from Siskiyou County who have been killed in the line of duty since the first line of duty death was recorded on October 14, 1897. Four non-peace officers have also been killed assisting Siskiyou County law enforcement professionals. I wanted to again thank all our citizens for the overwhelming outpouring of respect, support, compassion, prayers, acts of kindness, and love that has been offered in support of Deputy Hopkins, his family, co-workers, friends, and countless work associates, which has made a very difficult time of grieving more bearable for all involved, despite the irrevocable loss we all feel. We will not forget Jack’s bravery and sacrifice to the profession that he loved and he will continue to serve as an inspiration to all peace officers everywhere.”