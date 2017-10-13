Home
Siskiyou County sheriff updates latest illegal cannabis enforcement numbers

YREKA, Calif. – New numbers on marijuana enforcement efforts are coming from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

In the last week, SCSO has served search warrants on 36 illegal pot grows. Agents seized more than 3,700 illegal cannabis plants as well as processed marijuana, firearms and water trucks.

So far this harvest season, nearly $ 302 million worth of plants have been taken, according to SCSO. 111 people are now facing criminal charges.

The sheriff’s office said it’s important to note the illegal outdoor marijuana grows use up to 3 million gallons of water per day, which can have major environmental impacts.

According to SCSO, 106,061 illegal cannabis plants have been eradicated, which could have resulted in about $1.3 billion in illicit drug sales on the streets.

