SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Police in northern California are trying to find a missing woman.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said Lynne Siewert was last seen around April 20, 2023.

“There is limited information we can make available to the public at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

If you have seen Siewert or have any information about her disappearance, call SCSO at 530-841-2900.

