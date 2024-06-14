Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office recover body of drowning victim

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore.- The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office recover the body of a drowning victim in Lake Siskiyou.

According to a press release, the Sheriff’s Office was called out to the North Shore boat launch of Lake Siskiyou for a potential drowning Wednesday night around 7:00 p.m.

Deputies were told a man in his thirties had been swimming around a boat with a friend when the boat drifted too far.

The man reportedly struggled to stay afloat and disappeared from view before he could get help.

With the help of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s body was discovered around 3:00 p.m., 49 feet underwater.

The Sheriff’s Office says this investigation is ongoing.

