Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office seeks help with cold cases

Yreka, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to shine new light on a cold case that’s nearing its 15th anniversary. Angela “Angie” Fulmer was reported missing December 15th, 2002. According to the sheriff’s office, the mother was last seen with an ex-boyfriend in a rural area near Siskiyou Lake.
The sheriff says they have information that leads them to believe local residents may have information that could help them solve this case.
The agency is also asking for assistance in a second cold case homicide and missing person’s case from 1997, including the disappearance of 27 year-old Karen Mero and 15 year-old Hannah Zacaglinni. Both Karen and Hannah were reported missing from the McCloud area in 1997. Karen was reported missing February 15, 1997 and Hannah disappeared on June 4, 1997.
Authorities are also investigating the murder of Patricia Joseph, whose body was recovered from the Klamath River on July 18, 2005. According to an autopsy Joseph died of blunt force trauma and asphyxia.
Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to call the 24-hour SCSO Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.