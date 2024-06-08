Siskiyou County to host general plan community workshops

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Siskiyou County residents are invited to give their opinions ahead of an update to the county’s general plan.

According to the county, “through the Update process, the County and consulting team, with input from the public and stakeholders, will consider many new, contemporary topics, including climate change, adaptation, and public health, to ensure Siskiyou County is positioned to achieve its vision for the future.”

Over the next few weeks, the General Plan Team is hosting an initial set of workshops to get public input which will help establish a long-term vision for Siskiyou County.

General Plan Update Community Workshops:

June 12 – Fort Jones City Hall, Dunsmuir Community Center, and Gazelle Elementary Grange Hall – all workshops run 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 13 – Scout Hall in McCloud and Butte Valley Community Center – both workshops run 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 20 – The Headway Building in Happy Camp – workshop runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To find out more, visit Siskiyou County’s General Plan Update website.