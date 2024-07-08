Siskiyou County’s Shelly Fire over 3,300 acres, no containment

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Shelly Fire burning in Siskiyou County has grown to over 3,300 acres with no containment.

The fire which broke out on July 3, is burning on the Klamath National Forest in the Marble Mountain Wilderness.

According to a morning update from Cal Fire, the focus for crews on Monday will be to work on the eastside of the Pacific Crest Trail in an attempt to keep the fire from reaching nearby communities.

Cal Fire expects continued hot and dry weather patterns, with extreme fire weather conditions pushing the fire around.

A community meeting will be held Monday night at 7 p.m. According to a Facebook post by the Klamath National Forest, a location for the meeting has not yet been determined. Community members are asked to watch social media sites and Incident websites for updates.

According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Jones Church is no longer an evacuation center and is closed. Those needing to evacuate can go to the Kahtishraam Wellness Center in Yreka. The sheriff’s office says evacuation notices remain unchanged since Sunday evening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

