Siskiyou County’s State of Emergency requested denied by Governor’s Office

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal.- Siskiyou County’s request for a State of Emergency regarding the Klamath Dam Removal Project has been denied by the Governor’s Office.

In March, the county requested state and federal assistance to address the impacts anticipated by dam removal.

The county cited concerns regarding both air and water quality along with potential risks to the health and safety of the public.

An assessment conducted by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services concluded that the situation does not meet the threshold required for a State of Emergency declaration.

The county says it is deploying more specialized air monitors and continuing to conduct water tests.

