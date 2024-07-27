Siskiyou Golden Fair cancels Redneck Roundup for 2024

Posted by Lauren Pretto July 26, 2024

YREKA, Cal.- The Siskiyou Golden Fair announces its Wonderland Distributing Redneck Roundup is canceled for this year’s fair.

According to a Facebook post, the fair was unable to get the event covered by insurance.

The California Fair Service Authority, which assists California fairs in insurance matters, says the market has grown to become extremely cautious.

The fair will still have three big nights including the Mechanics Bank Rodeo, the Siskiyou Telephone Monster Trucks and the Les Schwab Destruction Derby.

For more information, head to sisqfair.com.

Lauren Pretto
