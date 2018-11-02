Six hospitalized after Medford apartment fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – A main Medford thoroughfare was shut down due to an apartment fire that sent six people to the hospital.
Medford Fire-Rescue said just after 5:30 a.m. Friday, a fire started at Cedar Tree Apartments on East Barnett Road.
When the first firefighting crew arrived and saw flames through second-floor apartment windows, they gave the callout to upgrade the incident to a three-alarm fire.
East Barnett Road between Ellendale Drive and Crestbrook were closed as numerous agencies arrived to begin an aggressive fight against the fire. They were able to achieve a quick containment of the fire. However, two adults and four children were sent to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.
Medford Fire-Rescue said they’ll work on damage assessment to see if those affected by the fire need to be relocated. The American Red Cross is on hand to provide assistance if necessary.